Priyanka Chopra is having a 'tough day'; here’s the proof

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming show Citadel. Last week on Instagram, the actress had announced that she was heading back to work at Citadel.
On May 18, Priyanka dropped a photo sporting bruises on her face after shoot day. In the picture, PeeCee is sporting a bruise under her nose and also on her lips as she seemingly shot for an action sequence. Priyanka gave a peek at a day in the life of her acting job with this post. In the caption, she wrote, “Did you have a tough day at work as well?”
