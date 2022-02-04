Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie to star in Ending Things

PTI

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anthony Mackie have signed on to star in the upcoming action film Ending Things. The movie will be written and directed by Kevin Sullivan. Ending Things is said to be similar to James Cameron’s 1994 action-comedy True Lies.

The film will revolve around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her business partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realise she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces. Davis Entertainment and Lit Entertainment will produce Ending Things with Inspire Entertainment and Mackie’s Make It With Gravy Productions. Chopra Jonas’ recent release was The Matrix Resurrections and she wrapped the romantic comedy Text For You opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the AGBO Amazon limited series Citadel. —