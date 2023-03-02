Priyanka Chopra praises The Elephant Whisperers

Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra recently watched India’s Oscar-nominated documentary The Elephant Whisperers and was all praise for director Kartiki Gonsalves. The global icon wrote on Instagram, “A trunk-filled with emotions! One of the most heartwarming documentaries I’ve watched recently...loved it! Big shout out to @kartikigonsalves @guneetmonga for bringing this amazing story to life.”

The documentary has been nominated for Oscars 2023 under the ‘Best Documentary Short’ category. It is backed by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had congratulated the team for bagging the nomination. Being proud of Indian content being recognised the world over, she penned a small note on India landing multiple nominations in The Academy Awards. —TMS