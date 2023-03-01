Priyanka Chopra to play an elite spy in Citadel

The first-look images of the upcoming action-spy thriller series Citadel were unveiled recently and Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen in a deadly gun-toting avatar, which she balances by setting the mercury on fire with her look. Her character is revealed as an elite spy, Nadia Sinh, in the show directed by Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo.

Citadel tells the story of the eponymous independent global spy agency that gets destroyed by operatives of Manticore, as the former was tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people. Manticore is a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows.

The series also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Moller as Anders Silje, among others.

The series will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with two episodes, followed by a new episode released every Friday till May 26. Citadel and its subsequent series traverse the globe with interconnected stories. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. Series are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. — IANS