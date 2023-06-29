Problem of plenty

Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy has been working tirelessly to fulfill her work commitments recently.

Since her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Mouni has been juggling a multitude of projects. Mouni shot for a magazine cover in the town of Karjat, followed by the IIFA Awards held in Dubai, where she won an award for her performance in the Ayan Mukerji-directorial, Brahmastra.

Currently she is judging a dance reality show in Kolkata. Juggling between script reading and narrations for her next, she also launched her restaurant, Badmaash, in Mumbai.

Mouni says, “I am humbled by the opportunities that come my way and grateful for the chance to work.”