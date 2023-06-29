Problem of plenty

Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy has been working tirelessly to fulfill her work commitments recently.
Since her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Mouni has been juggling a multitude of projects. Mouni shot for a magazine cover in the town of Karjat, followed by the IIFA Awards held in Dubai, where she won an award for her performance in the Ayan Mukerji-directorial, Brahmastra.
Currently she is judging a dance reality show in Kolkata. Juggling between script reading and narrations for her next, she also launched her restaurant, Badmaash, in Mumbai.
Mouni says, “I am humbled by the opportunities that come my way and grateful for the chance to work.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28