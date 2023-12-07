Producer-director Ektaa Kapoor wants to be a creative ally in the coming times

PTI

From being called a wannabe producer to becoming the first Indian woman to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award, it’s been a whirlwind journey for producer-director Ektaa Kapoor, who considers megastar Amitabh Bachchan an inspiration when it comes to acing the ‘game of relevance’. It’s 30 years and counting for Kapoor in the showbiz across mediums of television, cinema and streaming. Going forward, her goal is clear — either create something she hasn’t before or become a ‘creative ally’ of newer voices.

“When I feel low, I channelise my inner Beyonce. When I feel even lower, I channelise my inner (Amitabh) Bachchan.’ I really think he is one person who has played the game of relevance so well. To be in an industry for 50 plus years and be relevant today means so much more today to me,” the producer said.

Last month, Kapoor was honoured with the International Emmy Directorate Award for significant contribution to the world of arts and entertainment at a ceremony in New York. “It has been quite a whirlwind journey. The Emmy was overwhelmingly a pleasant surprise. It’s great to bring home for India, especially the directorate award, which is really an honour that fills my heart with gratitude,” she added.

Kapoor is the co-founder of production house Balaji Telefilms. The banner, which later branched out to making movies (Balaji Motion Pictures) and streaming shows (ALT Balaji), will celebrate its three-decade anniversary in August 2024.

A lot has changed since she began making TV shows, says the 48-year-old producer who believes there’s no homogeneity in content anymore, as there is an influx of fresh talent. “At this point, I would want the next 30 years to be either I create something which I haven’t created before or ally. I want to have a creative alliance more than creating now.”

#Amitabh Bachchan