 ‘Prof BN Goswamy was the soul of the Chandigarh’ : The Tribune India

  • Lifestyle
  • ‘Prof BN Goswamy was the soul of the Chandigarh’

‘Prof BN Goswamy was the soul of the Chandigarh’

I just feel privileged to live in the same city, same century to meet a man like him, to have him as a teacher one dreams about – is the sentiment that keeps echoing over and over again as Chandigarh bids adieu to Prof BN Goswamy

‘Prof BN Goswamy was the soul of the Chandigarh’

Prof BN Goswamy



Mona

His life was gentle; and the elements
So mixed in him, that Nature might stand up
And say to all the world, THIS WAS A MAN!

…wrote William Shakespeare about Julius Caesar. These are the words that were incanted to describe Prof BN Goswamy, who bid adieu to this world on Friday, time and again through the day. He was 90. A much-loved and revered figure in Chandigarh, art historian Prof Goswamy’s acclaim is spread the world over. His loss, mourned like no other. As the shock of his passing away registered, who’s who of the city headed to the cremation ground in Sector 25 to pay their last respects.

Prof BN Goswamy with former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh

Born Brijinder Nath Goswamy, in Sargodha, Punjab Province under the British India, he started his professional career with Indian Administrative Service that he left to pursue his passion for arts. He authored about 26 books on the subjects of Pahari, miniature paintings, court painters and masters of Indian paintings among others. How he traced and reconstructed detailed genealogies of several families of Pahari artists with a great deal of accuracy gathering information from Haridwar and Pehowa to Kashmir and Varanasi — wherever people from Kangra went to perform the last rites of their family members — is a feat people talk about.

Fondly called BNG in art circles, he also set up the Department of Fine Arts in Panjab University. Recipient of Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship, Sarabhai Fellowship and Mellon Senior Fellow of the National Humanities Center, North Carolina; Prof Goswamy was a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

Calling him a ‘national treasure’, theatre thespian Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry, shares, “I just feel privileged to live in the same city, same century to meet a man like him, to have him as a teacher one dreams about.” She recalls how she first met him through his wife Karuna Goswamy, and showed him some paintings she drew, “Pretty bad they were, and how he saw them so carefully, with such delicacy and dignity as if they were a piece of art.” Neelam Mansingh later joined the Department of Fine Art as a student. “His classes were magical. He taught us to look at a piece of art, to see the colour, composition and how to think in abstract manner. One learnt new terms every day.”

When Neelam Mansingh came to Chandigarh post her Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal sojourn to call it her home, Karuna and Prof Goswamy took her under their wings. “He treated everyone with such respect and made them feel important. In the world of art, he was the force of nature. He was a rock star.”

Artist Diwan Manna, president, Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi, calls this a personal loss. “To me he was the soul of city. He brought grace, dignity, elegance, eloquence to whosoever he touched. He was a man of high intellect who exuded grace. He was dignity moving around in shape of human being. He brought Indian art to the forefront single-handedly. He focused on Indian art that drifted towards the Western influence and managed to put a break to it. He showed the Indian way of consuming, producing art, our cultural legacy, our own stories, lived experiences, cultural moorings. His going is a huge personal loss.”

“The passing away of Dr BN Goswamy is a colossal loss the world of Indian art,” said painter and art historian Vijay Sharma. “He was a scholar class apart equal to the rank of Ananda Coomaraswamy and Rai Krishandas. Although he is known internationally as a scholar of Indian painting, yet his specialization was in Pahari miniature painting. I know him since 1983 when he visited Chamba Museum to participate in a seminar. His scholarly works were path breaking with new approach to appreciate the merits of miniatures. The vacuum created after his passing away cannot be filled.”

“What a terrible loss to the world of art and history. My deepest sympathies to Dr Goswamy’s family. Dr Goswamy’s presence will live on in the tremendous contribution he has made to the world of Indian Art History. His work is a treasure gifted to current and future generations of readers and students. Thank you Dr Goswamy for expanding my mind,” shared author-artist Belinder Dhanoa.

Our easy accessibility to Prof Goswamy, at times, made us forget his global presence. Yashaswini Chandra, lecturer in South Asian Art History at University of Edinburgh, was shocked and dismayed at his demise. “As a student of art history, you know Prof Goswamy even before you actually know him. I had a chance to discuss my work with him about a decade back, and he was so encouraging. His scholarship is so seminal. He is a master of aesthetics concerning Pahari paintings, very much dedicated to its social dimension. He was a pioneer in emphasising the role of artists notwithstanding the social status looking beyond the elite patronage. The outlook he gave to us is important. He was strongly rooted, basing self in Chandigarh and yet ensuring the interest of the world in Indian art. In him, we have lost a giant.”

Expressing profound sorrow, Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and the Administrator of UT, Chandigarh extended his deepest condolences on the passing of Dr Goswamy. “The contributions of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Goswamy to the understanding and appreciation of art were immense. His dedication and scholarship as an art historian and an art critic were unparalleled, leaving an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come. The loss of Dr Goswamy is an immeasurable blow to the Indian art and culture. During this time of mourning, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and admirers of Dr Goswamy. May the Almighty grant solace to his departed soul and bestow strength upon those affected by this irreparable loss. May the memories of Dr Goswamy’s extraordinary life bring comfort to all who mourn his loss, and may his contributions always be remembered and cherished,” said the Governor.

He will be hugely missed

Devastated to hear of the death of my beloved friend and mentor, BN Goswamy, India’s greatest art historian and one of the wisest and most brilliant men I ever met. He was a kind friend, a generous mentor, a rigorous scholar, a fabulous writer and an entrancing speaker who every year hypnotised the audiences @JaipurLitFest with his wit, subtlety and erudition. He was irreplaceable and will be hugely missed. Om shanti! William Dalrymple, Historian

Words of wisdom

Prof BN Goswamy specialised in Pahari painting and Indian miniature paintings but wrote and spoke on variety of themes.

His most recent book The Indian Cat: Stories, Paintings, Poetry, and Proverbs looks at all the varied ways in which cats have made themselves a home in our art, literature, and speech, and our hearts.

Nainsukh of Guler: A Great Indian Painter From a Small Hill-State (1997), Wondrous Images: Krishna seen as Shrinath-ji (Pichhwais of the Vallabha Sampradaya) (2014), Indian Costumes In The Collection Of The Calico Museum Of Textiles 2013, Ranga Roopa: God.Words.Images (2010), Piety and Splendour: Sikh Heritage in Art (2000), Krishna - The Divine Lover: Myth and Legend Through Indian Art (1982) are amongst his celebrated tomes that talk of his wide range.

He engaged readers through his column Art & Soul in The Tribune writing of course on art alongwith eclectic topics right from vaccines fragrances to more recently nursery rhymes!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Now, deepfake video showing actress Kajol changing her outfit on camera goes viral

2
Trending

Pakistan's Wasim Akram says 'embarrassed, I can't even…' on Sikander Bakht's comments over Rohit Sharma's toss technique

3
Himachal

Foreign couple found dead in Himachal's Manikaran, naked bodies bore injury marks

4
Punjab

ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

5
J & K

5 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in 20-hour encounter in J-K's Kulgam

6
Haryana

'Unconstitutional': High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs

7
Business

ICC World Cup 2023: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad skyrockets to Rs 2 lakh ahead of India-Australia final

8
India

PM Modi raises 'deepfake' issue, cites his own morphed garba video

9
Madhya Pradesh

Polling ends for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

10
Trending

Amidst Israel-Hamas war, old letter of Osama bin Laden to America surfaces online

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

PM Modi flags deepfake threat, cites his garba video

PM Modi flags deepfake threat, cites his garba video

Says ChatGPT told to spell out hazards | Exhorts media to sp...

New challenges arising from West Asia, PM Modi warns Global South

New challenges arising from West Asia, PM Modi warns Global South

Punjab and Haryana High Court disallows 75% private job quota for locals in Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court disallows 75% private job quota for locals in Haryana

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Maximum defaulters in projects approved by the Greater Mohal...

Will develop state as hub of medical tourism: Punjab CM

Will develop Punjab as hub of medical tourism: CM Bhagwant Mann

Attends centennial celebrations of Amritsar Govt Medical Col...


Cities

View All

ASI found shot dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Woman, daughter-in-law shot at over ancestral land dispute

6 more farmers booked for burning crop residue in Amritsar district

Amritsar district admn forms panel to look into High Court orders on compensation in dog bite cases

Exercise can help prevent diabetes, say health experts

Amid Canada row, students explore Oz, UK for studies

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Reinstatement of two MC officials withdrawn

Reinstatement of two MC officials withdrawn

Year on, electric vehicle charging stations remain non-functional

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Fire breaks out at chemical store in Kharar

Nursery admission process in pvt schools from Dec 6

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1L reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1 lakh reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi road rage: Car driver bites off portion of biker’s finger

Fresh report alleges Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar enabled ‘lucrative collaboration’ between ILBS, son’s company

Delhi air quality close to 'severe plus' category, odd-even scheme on anvil

Money-laundering case: Delhi High Court stays proceedings against Hero Motocorp's Pawan Munjal

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

42 crop residue burning cases reported in Jalandhar, 25 in Kapurthala districts

Over 40K migrants participate in Chhath Puja celebrations

Training of first batch of women forest guards begins in Hoshiarpur

Aam Aadmi Clinics fulfil Lala Lajpat Rai’s dream: Minister

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

110 fresh cases of stubble burning, count 1,634

Mishandling alleged at Mini-Secretariat multi-level parking lot

Jagraon overshadows Khanna in paddy arrival, procurement

A first: Punjab maps stray animal hotspots, 95 of 109 in Malwa

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

National Lok Adalat on Dec 9

90 units of blood collected at camp

PPS students take part in international conference

Mata Gujri College win bronze in chess competition