It's time to focus on the etiquette towards one's own country…

Abha Chaudhary

A chance meeting with a young lady soon turned sour when she spared no moment to glorify the western world and express her unhappiness over how situations were shaping up in her own country. This led me to ruminate that etiquette towards one’s own country is one of the neglected dimensions that I notice in these times of global living. There are no more freedom struggles but the sentiment of patriotism still prevails – it’s love and devotion for one’s country.

Patriotism not a narrow minded approach but it’s the graceful acceptance of one’s country with all its strengths and areas of improvement that depicts one’s national respect. Etiquette does not mean to relentlessly belittle one’s own country and highlight its vulnerabilities in front of natives of other countries, who we consider more superior. This etiquette of consideration and respect to one’s own country cannot be learnt; it needs to be felt.

Of rights & duties

As citizens it’s so natural to clamour for our rights but doesn’t a right also bring with it a duty? Duty to love your own country, acknowledge its contribution to what you are and who you are. Duty to take care of public property. Duty to keep your vicinity clean and green. Unless this etiquette is mindfully followed, we will not be able to instil the legacy in our youth.

Learn from history

A nation is a picture that is painted with love, belongingness, respect and acceptance. The image of our country is a true reflection of the self-image of each of its citizens. We need to walk out of the dark shadows of our historical and political pasts. Believe more in ourselves as a nation. Criticising and complaining are taboo in the practice of good etiquette. So, let’s be more evaluative rather than critical. Let us have more discussions around what can be done to improve our situations instead of condemning our country. Criticism as long as constructive sets a new roadmap for growth and success, but criticism that is only negative spells conflict.

Accept the imperfections

Etiquette towards one’s own country could be very well defined as assertiveness – treat others with respect and allow others to treat you well too. Don’t be boastful and belligerent or defensive but be firm and polite. Projecting a global presence is the need of the hour but aping another culture is not. We can pick up the best values of the other cultures admire the other cultures but let’s not undervalue our own. Etiquette is not about being perfect but it is about accepting the imperfections as perfectly as possible. Etiquette is about integrity and standing tall, so let us do that.

(Chaudhary is a Chandigarh-based image and style consultant)