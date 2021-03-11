Honey Singh shares how he created his version of popular track Dheere Dheere Se

Popular singer and rapper Honey Singh is all set to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his new music video Designer along with Divya Khosla Kumar and Guru Randhawa.

During a conversation, Honey Singh shared how he came to remake the song Dheere Dheere Se into the popular version that was picturised on Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor.

He said, “I had promised Bhushan bhaiyaa (Bhushan Kumar) that I would remake his father Gulshanji’s favourite song Dheere Dheere Se. Bhushan bhaiyaa told my mother, ‘Please ask him to remake this song.’ I then worked on this song, while I was unwell.” —IANS