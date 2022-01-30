Durga Jasraj announces the launch of Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation

On Friday (January 28), Durga Jasraj announced the launch of Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation set up with the objective of protecting, developing and promoting national heritage, art and culture. The event was virtually attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Official mentors of the foundation are Pt. Shivkumar Sharma, Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Dr. L Subramaniam, Dr. N Rajam and Anup Jalota, amongst others.

The foundation aims to take forward the legacy and philosophy of Pandit Jasraj. It is their firm belief that India’s traditional music wealth should be showcased and popularised in all its elements and glory, collating various creative aspects and present it in a contemporary manner without diluting the core. Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation will showcase four programmes initially.