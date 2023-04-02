Prosthetic make-up comes handy

Actress Garvita Sadhwani from Zee TV’s fiction show Main Hoon Aparajita had to wear the time-consuming prosthetic makeup for the recent fire sequence.

The actress recently shared a photo of herself while working with the prosthetics makeup team for her burnt look. While Garvita is ecstatic with her character development, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch when Aparajita will get to know that it was Mohini who planned this short circuit in Aparajita’s laundry that led to her own daughter getting injured.