First look of Sushmita Sen as transgender activist ShreegauriSawant

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is all set to essay the role of popular transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in an upcoming biopic titled Taali. The actress took to social media to share her first look along with a caption, “Taali bajaungi nahi bajwaungi… Presenting my first look as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to portray this beautiful person, and bring her story to the world.”

Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. The upcoming biopic will shed light on the momentous life of Sawant — from her childhood, her transition, to her contribution to revolutionise the transgender movement in India. — TMS