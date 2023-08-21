Prreit Kamal, who will be seen in Punjabi film Fer Mamlaa Gadbad Hai, says she takes frequent social media breaks to maintain her sanity

Sheetal

Prreit Kamal is gearing up for her upcoming film, Fer Mamlaa Gadbad Hai, releasing this October. The actress, who started her career with Bollywood film Babloo Happy Hai, soon shifted her focus towards Punjabi cinema. In her debut film Saab Bahadar, she was paired with Ammy Virk. She says, “I had shifted to Chandigarh from Delhi around the Covid times because I wished to act in Punjabi films. And staying here helped me polish my language.” The actress, who recently lost her father, gives mental health as much importance as physical health. She takes regular breaks from social media. She explains, “I think people, especially public figures, are deceiving themselves by posting only good things on social media. There are very few artistes who talk about their mental peace and problems. I admire Deepika Padukone for talking about depression she faced. In times when your talent is judged by number of followers you have, I feel blessed to be not a part of this race.”

#Bollywood #Social Media