Psychologically speaking...

What sets Duranga apart from other psychological thrillers?

What sets Duranga apart from other psychological thrillers is the presence of three strongly defined lead characters, which infuses a unique tone into the series. This blend, combined with the psychological thriller aspect, creates an intense love story at its core.

Tell us about a quality of Drashti, Amit and Gulshan which you loved?

Working with Drashti Dhami, Amit Sadh and Gulshan Devaiah was an absolutely wonderful experience. Each of them brought a different approach to their characters, and they portrayed them distinctly. The contrast in their personalities and their ability to make it work seamlessly in scenes is one of the highlights. Additionally, they were fully committed to being a part of the team.

Amit has mentioned that he didn’t do pre-production and chose not to meet his co-actors beforehand? How did that help the final outcome?

Amit made a specific choice in his pre-production approach. During the cast screening, we decided that he should refrain from meeting his co-actors before the shoot. Instead, I had a one-on-one session with him, and the only interaction he had was with the child actor, Anya. This decision added an interesting dynamic to the sets and helped maintain the intensity.

What are the things to keep in mind while directing a psychological thriller?

When directing a psychological thriller, there are several key considerations. A strong pace is essential to keep the audience engaged. It’s important to ensure that there are no lags in the storytelling. The story should feel natural and believable within its context. It’s essential to motivate the actors to give their best, and if needed, guide them to strike the right balance between intensity and subtlety to maintain a cohesive narrative.

What for you is the true barometer of success in the case of an OTT release?

The true barometer of success for an OTT release is often gauged by various factors. We rely on social media, reviews, and the platform itself for initial feedback and information. Ultimately, the success of an OTT series can be measured by factors such as viewership, audience engagement, and whether the show is renewed for another season. The second season is a strong indicator of the first season’s success.

Looking back, what aspects of the series are you most proud of, and why?

Reflecting on the entire process of Duranga Season 2, I take pride in the ability to bring to life the captivating set pieces envisioned by Goldie and Charu. These set pieces played a significant role in highlighting the cat and mouse game within the series.