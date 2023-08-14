Puneesh Sharma reveals the poster for his song Haara Nahi

After a hiatus of two years, Puneesh Sharma, of Bigg Boss 11 fame, is set to release a music video titled Haara Nahi. The poster for the song was launched recently. In Haara Nahi, Puneesh Sharma essays the role of a celebrity whose life takes an unforeseen turn due to a moment of carelessness.

Puneesh says, “Stepping back onto the screen after two years feels like a whirlwind of excitement and nerves. Haara Nahi is my heart and soul, a product of my own creation. It’s my labour of love. I thank production label ‘Volume Up’ for making it happen. I am hoping my fans feel the same affection they’ve always shown and embrace this new chapter of my career with open arms. Haara Nahi reveals a side of me that’s unexplored — a passion I’ve poured into every beat. Here’s to embracing new beginnings and hoping this musical adventure resonates with you all.”