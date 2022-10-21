Shehnaaz Gill flaunts 'Punjabipan' with Vicky Kaushal

ANI

Shehnaaz Gill is extremely happy and the reason behind her happiness is none other than actor Vicky Kaushal. Yes, you read it right!

Shehnaaz, on Wednesday, met Vicky at producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, she gave her fans a glimpse of her encounter with the fellow Punjabi. In the images, Shehnaaz is seen hugging and smiling with Vicky at the party. Sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, “Hun bani na gal (That’s what I am talking about)... 2 Punjabi ek frame vich (Two Punjabis in one frame). Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party was a star-studded affair. Apart from Vicky and Shehnaaz, celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, and Nora Fatehi, among others, also attended the party. Vicky arrived at the party with his wife Katrina.