Punjabi pop sensation Simran Choudhary releases her latest single titled ‘Ni Bhabi’

After captivating the Punjabi music industry with the Folkin Rani EP, Punjabi pop sensation Simran Choudhary brings her latest single titled Ni Bhabi. The track is reminiscent of old Punjabi folklore and geets sung during weddings. Bursting with an infectious beat and playful lyrics, this track will be the ultimate dance number of the year.
Set against the backdrop of lively instrumentals, Ni Bhabi showcases the spirited tale of a brother-in-law seeking advice from his sister-in-law on how to impress his love interest. With its playful tone and pulsating rhythm, the song captures the essence of camaraderie and friendship between a devar and a bhabi. Adding depth to the narrative is the composer and lyricist Raja, backed by the soulful male vocals of Aden, who has also produced the track.
Says Simran, “Working on Ni Bhabi was an exciting experience. As the singer and composer, Ni Bhabi allowed me to explore new sounds while staying true to my roots.”
