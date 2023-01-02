Punjabi single Playboy released

Kumma Records has launched a Punjabi peppy number, Playboy, sung by Mr Beast (Charanjit Singh Chahal), a Champion in Body Building. Besides having acted in a Tamil movie, Umai, as a villain in 2014. He has participated in Bigg Boss 11 in the past.
The theme of the song is how social media has changed the dynamics of Indian culture and how people are becoming more westernised. Kumma Records is promoted by Karamjit Singh Deol. Lyrics have been given by Daljit Chitti, while music is by Silver Coin. After the launch, Singh, said, “Seeing the innate singing aptitude among Punjabi youngsters, who are unable to showcase their talent due to high expenses demanded by the music companies, we have created a platform, Kumma Records to launch them and to showcase their talent.”
Mr Beast feels the song aptly brings out the impact of social media on the young generation. “I am delighted to launch this song and I am sure music lovers will also love it. The song is peppy, yet has a deep message,” he added.
