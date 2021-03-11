Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani launch the song Punjaabban from Jugjugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh while flaunting their moves

Mona

Happy, perky and bubbly, the lead pair of Jugjugg Jeeyo made an all-important stop at Chandigarh as they transverse the length and breadth of the country for the promotions. Launching a song, Punjaabban, exclusively in Chandigarh on Friday, they open up on their Punjabi connect!

Way to a Punjabi woman’s heart? Please her parents first; spend time, offer her father a drink if he likes one, give attention to her brother. – Varun Dhawan Way to a Punjabi man’s heart? “Respect for his family and good food is the way to A Punjabi man’s heart.”— Kiara Advani

Turns out that City Beautiful is lucky for them; promotions of their earlier films here have led to successful runs. “Since we shot the film here, we insisted on adding Chandigarh to the promotions’ list at the last minute,” says Varun. The lead cast—Varun, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor—are all Punjabi, and Varun adds, “We have also turned Kiara into one.”

The film, directed by Raj Mehta, is a relationship drama that has ample situational comedy. A young couple, played by Varun and Kiara, want a divorce. And as Varun tries to share their intention, he is stumped to know that his father, played by Anil Kapoor, also wants divorce from his wife, a role essayed by Neetu Kapoor. Varun says a dialogue: ‘Duniya ka sabse bada festival pata kaun sa hai – gharwali kyonki use baar baar manana padta hai.

Varun and Kiara share how they have practically seen the entire city—geri route, Elante Mall, and dinner at Pal Dhaba figures on their Friday night plans! In love with Punjab, and the warmth and hospitality that they have enjoyed, Kiara considers herself a de facto Punjaban. “While my parents are not Punjabi per se, they are very dildaar—which is one pronounced Punjabi trait,” she says.

As for Varun, the Punjabi in his mother comes out at every celebration. “My mother wants to invite everybody, whether we have met them in a long time or not; home is for celebrations,” laughs Varun. And, yes, Sunday is parantha day at Dhawan household. “My father loves his paranthas and white makkhan, so Sunday it is, but I can’t let him have it every day seeing his health,” he adds.

Varun also fondly mentions — his friend Varun Sharma - Choocha from Fukrey. “All Punjabi slang that I know, I have learnt from him and I can’t say that on the mike!” Ask Kiara to share the Punjabi words she learnt here and she quips, “Chaddo yaar.”