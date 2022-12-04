Punyashlok Ahilyabai completes a major milestone of 500 episodes

Sony Entertainment Television’s period drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai has completed a successful run of 500 episodes.

With celebrations galore, the cast expressed their excitement and thanked the viewers for their support. Aetashaa Sansgiri, who plays the role of Ahilyabai, said, “It is the first Hindi show that I am a part of, and it is also a big milestone for me. Time really flies. It feels like yesterday when we started shooting. Ahilyabai’s character has received so much love from the viewers and I am truly grateful for it. Each chapter of Ahilyabai’s life unfolds a great and inspiring story. I feel blessed to be able to tell people about the noble work of a legendary woman who had devoted her entire life for society.”

Rajesh Sringarpure, who essays Malharao, said, “To reach any milestone is an achievement and I am overwhelmed with a lot of emotions as our show completes 500 episodes. It’s a moment of pride for the entire team, who has and continues to strive hard every day to bring alive such a beautiful story of a legendary woman to the audience.”