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Home / Lifestyle / Pushpa Impossible blends family values

Pushpa Impossible blends family values

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:43 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Muskan Bamne, who plays Shanaya Mehta
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Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible continues to blend family values with emotional drama, as Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) grapples with the fallout of the prom night incident involving Swara (Pari Bhatti). With truths still under wraps, tensions simmer at home, straining her bond with her children while outside pressures add to the chaos.

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Muskan Bamne, who plays Shanaya Mehta, says this track reveals a new side to her character.

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“Shanaya has often been seen as impulsive and a bit self-centred, but this shows a very different side. She doesn’t set out to do something big – she simply reacts to what feels right in the moment. That instinct to stand up for the truth becomes a turning point for her. The moment Pushpa hugs her is very special – it’s not just approval, it’s about being seen and understood for the first time. Portraying that shift from being misunderstood to receiving that warmth was really emotional and satisfying.”

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