Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti completes 100 episodes

It is a celebration time for the viewers as well as for the entire cast of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti as the show completed 100 episodes. Lead stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma are overjoyed and immensely thankful to their fans, cast, and the entire team for their contribution to the show’s success.

Arjun says, “I am thrilled to share that our show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, on Zee TV, has reached a significant milestone of 100 episodes. It’s been an amazing journey since our team, and I embarked on this venture three months ago. The overwhelming response from the audience warms my heart, and I am ecstatic that the viewers are enjoying the story and the chemistry between Shiv and Shakti. I am relishing my portrayal of Shiv, and I’m excited to explore various facets of my character in the future. We are committed to entertaining our audience for years to come and hope they continue to shower us with love and appreciation as always.”

Nikki says, “It feels incredibly special as we have reached the milestone of 100 episodes. We celebrated this significant moment with a heartfelt ceremony alongside the entire cast and crew of the show. I was truly emotional because we’ve invested a lot of hard work and effort into the show, and I love how our viewers have been remarkably supportive and appreciative of our dedication. I hope this love and support continue to flourish, and we can celebrate many more such milestones in the future.”