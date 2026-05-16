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Home / Lifestyle / Pyaar wins over paisa

Pyaar wins over paisa

Kushal Tanwar & Kaira Anu crowned MTV Splitsvilla X6 champions

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Updated At : 09:40 PM May 16, 2026 IST
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Kushal Tanwar & Kaira Anu win MTV Splitsvilla X6
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India’s biggest and most-loved dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla X6, just concluded its most unpredictable season yet! Packed with drama, emotions, strategy and tough choices, the latest season introduced the game-changing theme of Pyaar Ya Paisa, where contestants had two distinct routes to victory: Love or Money. The winning couple takes home a cash prize of Rs 20 Lakhs. Co-powered by Sofy, NEWME, Envy Perfumes and Philips Body Groomer, the blockbuster show also featured not one but two Mischief Makers - Nia Sharma and Uorfi; adding their own spark to the journey. This edition culminated in a spectacular finale with Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu emerging victorious as the winning couple of MTV Splitsvilla X6 - Pyaar ya Paisa!
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Over four unforgettable months, Gullu and Kaira captured hearts across social media with their chemistry and unwavering bond. From navigating betrayals and intense challenges to standing strong through shifting villa dynamics, the duo consistently remained fan favourites throughout the season. Their journey became one of the season’s most-loved stories, making their win a truly fan-favourite moment.

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Excited about the win, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar shared, “Thank you, guys, to everyone who supported me. I feel so good after winning. I feel like we were the deserving ones because if we look at the whole game journey - connection-wise, running the game, making alliances, no one did it better than us. Kaira and I had a bond since day one; she always supported me. Whenever there were tasks, she used to say, Mujhe tere liye jeetna hai aur tujhe jitana hai. Now that we look back at the end, it all feels worth it. I know people didn’t really like me much but as the show progressed, we became their favourites.”

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Kaira Anu expressed, “I can’t describe my happiness and I'm still trying to process all of this! What a beautiful and emotional journey it has been. Winning MTV Splitsvilla X6 - Pyaar Ya Paisa with Gullu feels unreal. We faced every challenge together, stayed strong through all the noise and knowing that the audience chose us for the first time makes this win even more special!”

The finale episode brought together the season’s strongest contenders - Yogesh-Ruru vs Gullu-Kaira; each representing a different approach to the game and choosing either the path of love or power. While some connections blossomed into genuine relationships, others chose strategy and ambition to survive the competition. Through unexpected betrayals, shifting loyalties and emotional confrontations, the finalists battled their way to the grand finale in what turned out to be one of the most intense endings in MTV Splitsvilla history.

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Relive all the drama, romance and unforgettable moments of MTV Splitsvilla X6 on MTV and JioHotstar.

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