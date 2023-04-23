Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii completes 100 episodes

Colors’ ongoing show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii has completed 100 episodes. The romance drama shows how fate ties business tycoon Ravi and school teacher Pratiksha together.
Fahmaan Khan, who plays the lead in the show, says, “As we celebrate the completion of 100 episodes, I am incredibly grateful to God and our viewers for showering love on Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii. We hope that the love continues to pour in. The cast and crew have been very supportive throughout.”
Kritika Singh Yadav added, “Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii is a very special show for all of us. It is a pleasure to work with such a great team that wants to give it their 100 per cent. I’d also like to thank the cast for making this show really memorable.”
