Queer fashion extravaganza unveils diversity, creativity and chutzpah

Tribune News Service

Around 30 LGBTQIA+ models redefined the boundaries of fashion and celebrated their diverse identities as they took to the ramp during a fashion show, Kaleidoscope, at Roadies Koffeehouz, recently.

Organised by Queering in Chandigarh (QIC), a local LGBTQIA+ collective, as a part of the 2023 Pride Month celebrations, the show embraced the community’s authentic narratives through five captivating themes.

Gigi aka Gaurav Gandhi, the director of Kaleidoscope and member of QIC, shared, “The themes were so designed as to challenge the norms and showcase the rich tapestry of LGBTQ+ experiences. We had Goth in which the models presented the dark and daring world of leather, lace, and mysterious allure. Cool for the Summer on the other hand was full of vibrant colours, breezy fabrics, and playful designs. The Prom that Broke My Heart dived into a world of nostalgia and heartache with outfits evoking the themes of love, loss, and resilience, reminding us of the power of self-love and acceptance.”

Other two themes included Keeping it Vintage that had models flaunting the retro-inspired fashion, honouring the queer trailblazers, who shaped the course of history. Rebelliously Sanskari celebrated the fusion of queer identities with Indian culture while defying traditional norms.

Many of the models presented their queer identities to the larger public for the first time and hence the show was an empowering experience for them.

On the occasion, Simran, the founder of Queering in Chandigarh, informed, “We started this group last year and have been organising public meetings, workshops, support circles, film screenings and book readings to push for diversity and inclusivity in the tricity.”