R Balki on casting Dulquer Salmaan in Chup

R Balki recently unveiled the Chup teaser. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan among others. Balki recently opened up on casting Dulquer. Said the director, “For Chup, I was lucky to have someone super talented, a superstar in one half of the country, who speaks Hindi as if it’s his mother tongue and who can be a terrific discovery for the other half of the country. I wanted a relatively fresh face for Hindi cinema with the acting muscle of a veteran and then I found Dulquer.”
