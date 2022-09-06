R Balki's psycho-thriller Chup on way

R. Balki’s Chup has created quite a buzz across the country. From the mysterious motion picture to having Amitabh Bachchan’s original score in the movie, the film has generated a lot of curiosity and anticipation amongst fans. The makers have now released the trailer of Chup, which features Sunny Deol as a cop, who is on the hunt for a serial killer.

Says R Balki, “I had this idea for the story since a long time ago and I don’t know why I took so long to get it to the screen. It’s a proper thriller that makes you witness the psyche of an artiste and the makings of a murderer.” — TMS