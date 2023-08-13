R Balki's upcoming film Ghoomer is expected to be a transformative opportunity for Abhishek Bachchan

When Abhishek Bachchan was asked if Ghoomer would be a game changer for him at the Q&A sessions during the trailer launch, Abhishek said, “Friday decides the future of everybody. Every film is a make-or-break film. The Friday will decide if the audiences love you and the audiences want to see more of you. Every film is a make-or-break film for every artist one associated with the film. Ghoomer is no different as it’s the same.”

Director R Balki, renowned for thought-provoking narratives in films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, and Pad Man, is poised to challenge societal conventions once more with Ghoomer. His distinctive storytelling style engages audiences intellectually and emotionally, leaving an indelible cinematic experience.

Ghoomer stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. Helmed by R Balki, the film is a collaborative effort between Hope Productions and Saraswati Entertainment. Its theatrical release is scheduled for August 18.