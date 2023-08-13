R Balki's upcoming film Ghoomer is expected to be a transformative opportunity for Abhishek Bachchan

When Abhishek Bachchan was asked if Ghoomer would be a game changer for him at the Q&A sessions during the trailer launch, Abhishek said, “Friday decides the future of everybody. Every film is a make-or-break film. The Friday will decide if the audiences love you and the audiences want to see more of you. Every film is a make-or-break film for every artist one associated with the film. Ghoomer is no different as it’s the same.”
Director R Balki, renowned for thought-provoking narratives in films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, and Pad Man, is poised to challenge societal conventions once more with Ghoomer. His distinctive storytelling style engages audiences intellectually and emotionally, leaving an indelible cinematic experience.
Ghoomer stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. Helmed by R Balki, the film is a collaborative effort between Hope Productions and Saraswati Entertainment. Its theatrical release is scheduled for August 18.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...