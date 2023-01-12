Raahul Jatin, son of composer Jatin Pandit, is making headlines for his music projects. Here’s an exclusive chat with the singer...

Music happened to you quite naturally, right?

Yes. My father was my first music teacher. The atmosphere at home was always musical.

When did you decide on a career in music?

During the pandemic when I started giving more time to music, listeners on social media gave me a lot of appreciation, which helped me decide finally.

Do you have the pressure of delivering as you carry a rich legacy on your shoulder?

Honestly, I don’t think much of the pressure. I would rather concentrate on my craft. My focus is to be the best version of myself. I take things positively.

What’s your father’s advice when you started your career?

My dad said ‘nothing really is in your hand, just ensure you put in hard work and stay focused. Stay away from any kind of addictions in life’.

How important is playback for you in your career?

Playback matters a lot for every singer and that’s my goal too. Today, things have changed and independent music has been accepted.

What kind of music irritates you?

No music irritates me but yes, the monotony in music makes me a boring listener. Many times, I have noticed that same kind of songs have been made on a repeat mode. I wish to listen to more new songs.

What is your new song Madhoshiyaan all about?

My father Jatin Pandit has composed the song. The song takes the listeners to the nostalgic 90’s era because of its simple lyrics and beautiful melody.

How important is music video for a song?

It has to be good because it’s the visual representation of the song. But I feel the song has to be good first, it should be soothing and likeable to the listeners.

Is lack of good music a possible reason for a film not doing well at the box office?

Maybe that’s one of the reasons. But primarily good content is what we need. Earlier, mediocre work got success but now people don’t want to watch that. Thanks to OTT now we have better stuff to watch.

What’s your dream?

I would love my parents to see me singing and flourishing in my 20s.

What do you do when you are not singing?

I work out, play video games and watch good films.

What is that one thing you want to do for music lovers in future?

Probably create a platform for the newcomers. There are many talented singers who do not get a chance in the competitive world.