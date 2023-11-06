Rabb Se Hai Dua completes 300 episodes

Viewers of the Zee TV’s show Rabb Se Hai Dua have showered their love on the cast and its storyline since its inception. And now as the show has completed 300 successful episodes, the actors express gratitude to their fans for this milestone.

The cast and crew members were in a joyous mood as they celebrated the momentous occasion with a small celebration on the sets of the show. In fact, the lead pair Dua and Haider have also been shortlisted for star-name registration, they have been conferred with certificates showcasing the real stars that were named after them.

Karanvir said, “We have got overwhelming appreciation from the audience for our show and this achievement would not have been possible without their love and support. I am feeling ecstatic that we got to celebrate this moment.”

Aditi Sharma said, “There is always a feeling of immense pride to see that the show you are working on is doing well, and the characters are being loved so much. In fact, I don’t have any words to express my feelings right now because it still feels like yesterday when I just started shooting for the show. Can’t believe the show has completed 300 episodes already.”