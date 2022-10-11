Rachana Mistry’s new avatar in ‘Na Umra Ki SeemaHo’

Star Bharat’s show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is gaining attention for its compelling plot. Although Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry’s characters, Dev and Vidhi, have a significant age gap, the audience adores their incredible chemistry because it conveys the idea that love knows no bounds. As the narrative develops, Vidhi will be seen attending a party, wearing western clothes.
Rachana Mistry, who plays the part of Vidhi, discusses her appearance because it marks the first time her character has departed from the customary look. She says, “Vidhi will be stepping outside her comfort zone for the first time. She gets dressed up for Dev, even though she looks a little weird in a gorgeous red gown. The fans will get to watch Vidhi in an entirely new avatar, where she will be singing and dancing.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges
Makes public details of recent controversy
Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court
Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...
EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity
Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry
India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details
Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies after prolonged illness
State mourning in UP