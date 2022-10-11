Rachana Mistry’s new avatar in ‘Na Umra Ki SeemaHo’

Star Bharat’s show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is gaining attention for its compelling plot. Although Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry’s characters, Dev and Vidhi, have a significant age gap, the audience adores their incredible chemistry because it conveys the idea that love knows no bounds. As the narrative develops, Vidhi will be seen attending a party, wearing western clothes.

Rachana Mistry, who plays the part of Vidhi, discusses her appearance because it marks the first time her character has departed from the customary look. She says, “Vidhi will be stepping outside her comfort zone for the first time. She gets dressed up for Dev, even though she looks a little weird in a gorgeous red gown. The fans will get to watch Vidhi in an entirely new avatar, where she will be singing and dancing.”