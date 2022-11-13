 Rachanaa Parulkkar is back with Sony SAB's 'Maddam Sir'. She talks about her role and the show : The Tribune India

You are back on television after a year’s break. What kept you away from work?

Yes, I am back on the screen after a short break. I did not want to do the same clichéd character of a ‘damsel in distress’ or the ‘girl next door’. I wanted to do something different and unique that the audience would enjoy. I believe the audience today is changing and hence it is important to play a character that they can relate to and the one I enjoy portraying.

What made you join Maddam Sir?

Makers of Maddam Sir reached out to me. When I heard about the role of Chingari gang in the show and how my character would look, all my doubts and questions were cleared. I was also following the storyline of this show and how well it was doing. So, that’s why I said yes!

Tell us more about your role in the show.

I am playing Shivani Tai, a member of the Chingari gang. She is supremely strong and a little emotional. She is not scared of anything, mostly because she has gone through a lot. She is also very empathetic to the problems of women and stands for their rights, but she doesn’t believe in taking action against someone to create unnecessary face-off.

How different is this character from your earlier roles?

The look and the language itself are so different. I have never played such an authoritative character and always wanted to essay the role of a gangster or a character that brought out the rowdy side of me. So, I think this is a good opportunity for me to explore.

The audience loves the Chingari gang. How do you think this gang has contributed to the storyline of the show?

Chingari gang is not an evil gang, their intentions are pure and they believe in delivering immediate justice. They wish to help and look after women who are facing problems in their daily life. The main crux of this gang is to give justice immediately, which the women deserve.

You have worked with actress Yukti Kapoor in the past; how does it feel to be associated with her again?

From the initial days of shooting, both of us instantly connected and are fond of each other. It’s really fun to be around here. I’m extremely happy to be associated with the entire cast and crew of this show. We all are serious about our work, but during breaks we have an absolutely great time. The ambience on the sets is so positive and energising that it feels nice to be working together.

