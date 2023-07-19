Rachna Mistry talks about romancing a character older than her on TV

Rachna Mistry is playing the lead role of Vidhi in Star Bharat’s show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. It stars Iqbal Khan and Rachna Mistry as Dev and Vidhi. These actors have shown the audience through their characters that love knows no age limit, and now the couple has tied the knot, breaking social norms.

Rachna says, “I used to watch Iqbal Khan on TV when I was in school, and today we are sharing the screen together. It is all like a dream come true for me. When I came to know that I had been paired opposite Iqbal Khan in the lead role, I was excited, as it was a big deal for me. He made me his friend, and then while shooting, my hesitation slowly got over, and I got to learn a lot from him. As far as the romantic scenes are concerned, I will give credit to Iqbal sir for always filming them in a way that was comfortable.”