Radhika Gupta joins Shark Tank India 3

Continuing the legacy of entrepreneurial brilliance, Sony Liv is gearing up for the return of the fan-favourite business reality show, Shark Tank India, for its third season.

Joining the panel will be Radhika Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Young Global Leader recognised by the World Economic Forum (WEF), and accomplished author.

Shark Tank India 3 is poised to set new benchmarks, emerging as a hub for budding entrepreneurs to realise their dreams. So, brace yourselves for a season filled with groundbreaking ideas and entrepreneurial spirit.