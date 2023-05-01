Raghav Juyal has been roped for the show Party HQ on Sony-YAY. He talks about it and more…

Share something about Party HQ...

Party HQ is the best party of my life. Parties with adults have become monotonous. But With Party HQ, I get to hang out with kids. Our lives have gotten extremely boring, so being with kids expands your imagination.

What do you think makes a role challenging?

What makes a role challenging is the element of risk involved in our actions. The risks we take while filming are often very different from what we would encounter in our everyday lives. When we assume a character’s persona, we are under immense pressure and often face emotional turmoil, which adds to the fascination of the experience. It is only by taking risks and pushing beyond our comfort zones that we can evolve as individuals.

How do you keep a healthy balance between your mind and body?

I derive immense pleasure from exploring new places with my friends, and visiting my hometown, Dehradun, also plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy balance in my life. Working as an actor not only gives me a sense of mental satisfaction but also allows me to experiment with various roles and characters, which contributes to the stability in my life.

Following your demanding and hectic routine, is there a quick, healthy snack you rely on?

I eat all types of food, but ensure that all my meals are home-cooked. I do not follow a special diet, but I eat less spicy food. Having said that, I love panipuri.

Who is your role model?

I look up to Shah Rukh Khan, who, like me, comes from a non-filmy background and offers hope to people like us.

While growing up, what was your favourite toons?

Growing up, I loved watching Dragon Ball Z, Scooby Doo, and PowerPuff Girls.