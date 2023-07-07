Raghav Kansal’s directorial debut, A Day In Our Lives, gets much love on Instagram.

Raghav Kansal had a cameo in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor-director shares how it all started and how it has been so far. He released his directorial debut, A Day In Our Lives, on Instagram.

About film on Instagram, he says, “After hearing a lot of conversations regarding entertainment in minutes, reels did fascinate me. And, I always used to wonder what all I could bring to the table, which is still not provided to the audiences. So, the idea came up, and I worked on it with my team. The response has been amazing.”