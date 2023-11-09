Rahman on Rampage!

Prime Video has raised the excitement by releasing the first song Rampage Rap from the much-awaited film Pippa. The energetic track, composed by music maestro A R Rahman has foot-tapping, adrenalin-pumping beats that will not only give viewers goosebumps, but also keep them engrossed with the developing storyline.

Rahman said, “The Rampage Rap represents an ambitious endeavour to infuse the vibrant energy of rap while maintaining a strong connection to tradition and remaining faithful to the film’s theme. MC Heam has demonstrated remarkable skill in crafting and performing a 7/8 rap, a feat that’s quite uncommon given the challenge presented to him. The song finds its place in some of the film’s most pivotal moments. Krystal, a seasoned Broadway artiste, who happened to be in India at that time lends her voice to the age-old art form in an incredibly expressive manner.”