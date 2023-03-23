Rahul Bhatia's 'Girl to Woman' reel goes viral

Rahul Bhatia knows how to entertain fans on social media. The TV personality has been a part of shows like Chat House, Welcome 2, and Splitsvilla, to name a few. Rahul and his wife Meenakshi Bhatia’s Girl to Woman’ reel went viral recently, making it the top 10 most-viewed reels in the world.
Rahul shared, “We never thought that this reel would get 120 million views. It feels great to have reached this milestone. As an Indian, I am proud of making a name in the world.”
Both Rahul and Meenakshi Bhatia write scripts for the reels. “People want to see both of us together. Whenever we upload reels together, we get more views,” he added.
