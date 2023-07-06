Rahul Dev will next be seen Adhura

Rahul Dev continues to be relevant in both the Hindi and other regional entertainment industries.
The actor was recently seen in projects like Amazon Mini TV’s Hunter and Vikram Bhatt and Anand Pandit’s feature film 1920: Horrors Of The Heart. He will next be seen in Emmay Entertainment’s Adhura.
His part lends a lot of intrigue to the trailer released recently. The project will stream on Prime Video on July 7.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs
Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...
Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks
NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...
18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play
NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...