Rahul Dev will next be seen Adhura

Rahul Dev continues to be relevant in both the Hindi and other regional entertainment industries.

The actor was recently seen in projects like Amazon Mini TV’s Hunter and Vikram Bhatt and Anand Pandit’s feature film 1920: Horrors Of The Heart. He will next be seen in Emmay Entertainment’s Adhura.

His part lends a lot of intrigue to the trailer released recently. The project will stream on Prime Video on July 7.