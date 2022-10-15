Rahul Roy turns producer, announces love story Pyaar Ho Gaya

One of the most notable Bollywood love stories is Aashiqui in which Rahul Roy plays the lead character. Rahul now is producing a fresh, new-edge love narrative, titled Pyaar Ho Gaya.
The film was announced at an event in Mumbai recently. TV actor Zaan Khan plays the male lead while Aliya Hamidi and Sneha Namanandi will play the female leads. The film will also star Zarina Wahab, Govind Namdev, Mushtaq Khan and Ritu Shivpuri. It will be directed by Ziaullah Khan.
