Splitsvilla fame Rahul Bhatia discusses his dream house

Rahul Bhatia, who has been a part of shows like Dare 2 Date and Splitsvilla, says a house is built of memories. Rahul says, “It will have a reading room where there is silence; I can sit there and enjoy books. One television room where we can sit and watch movies and TV. Bedrooms for me and my kids, and, along with all these a dining room where we all can sit and have food. Also, a swimming pool and a garden. I like nature so I would like my house to have a natural theme around it. There are a lot of plants inside my house and we could grow organic vegetables outside the house.”

The actor adds, “Every house has a story to tell. A child is born in that house, someone has left, there is happiness and sorrow in the same house, there are arguments with loved ones and so much love. My house will say that its owners are very good, very clean and full of positive vibes, and also that they are a loving family, and help anyone who comes to them.”