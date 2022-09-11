Raising Kanan returns

Raising Kanan is back with Season 2 on Lionsgate Play, which was launched on Friday (September 9). The season features new heartbreaks and betrayal in the life of the characters, Kanan and Raq. Set in the early 1990’s, the third series in the Power Universe tells the origin story of fan-favourite character Kanan Stark and his entry into the criminal world through his mother Raq Thomas, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire.
As we enter season two, Raq has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq expands the business.
The show stars MeKai Curtis as Kanan and Tony Awards winner Patina Miller (Into The Woods) as his mother, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas.
