Raj Babbar on portraying Dadaji, aka Mansukhlal Dholakia, in 'Happy Family: Conditions Apply'

Prime Video’s original series, Happy Family: Conditions Apply, continues to win the hearts of audiences for its humorous storyline. Ever since the release of the series, netizens have been gushing over the casting of Raj Babbar. Playing the role of Dadaji, aka Mansukhlal Dholakia, Raj Babbar effortlessly aces the comic timing. The veteran actor recently opened up about what made him confident about picking up this role.

He shared, “Mansukhlal Dholakia has a unique personality. I can’t say if I resonate with him, but he communicates well with the audience. The character is very interesting, and he is an introvert who speaks only when needed. He is a man of few words. He is funny and has an aura at the same time.”

Happy Family: Conditions Apply is produced by Hats Off Productions. The series features an ensemble cast, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, and Ayesh Jhulka. The first six episodes are streaming on Prime Video now, which will be followed by two new episodes that will be released every Friday till March 31.