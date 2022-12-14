Rajamouli, Jr NTR celebrate Golden Globe nominations for RRR

Tollywood has hailed the Golden Globe Awards 2023 nominations for the epic adventure movie RRR in two categories.

The movie has been nominated for the Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for the track Naatu Naatu.

Director SS Rajamouli thanked the jury for nominating RRR in two categories. He congratulated the entire team and thanked the fans and audiences for their unconditional love and support throughout.

Rajamouli responded to a congratulatory message from his Baahubali star Prabhas with a heartwarming short and bromantic tweet. Prabhas had tweeted: "The greatest @ssrajamouli garu is going to conquer the world. Congratulations for winning the prestigious New York Films Critics Circle Award for the best director & bagging the LA Films Critics Awards for the best director (runner-up)." Responding to the actor's wishes, Rajamouli replied: "Thank you Darling. You believed in my international recognition when I myself didn't."

Junior NTR, who played one of the two central characters in RRR, was also delighted. "Congratulations to all of us ... Looking forward," tweeted the actor.

Interestingly, the nominations came around the same time as when music director M M Keeravani bagged the LA Film Critics award for best music director. The recognition came 10 days after Rajamouli bagged the Best Director award from the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC).

Set in the 1920s, RRR is a fictitious story based on two revolutionaries.—IANS