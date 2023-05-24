Rajamouli, Jr NTR mourn Ray Ray Stevenson's demise

IANS

Irish actor Ray Stevenson may have played the villainous British Raj governor of Delhi in RRR, but he was much-loved on the sets as the tributes of S.S. Rajamouli and Junior NTR clearly indicate.

“Shocking,” tweeted the ‘RRR’ maker. “Just can’t believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Taking to social media, Stevenson’s co-star Junior NTR said: “Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson’s passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time.”

Stevenson passed away on Sunday four days before his 59th birthday.