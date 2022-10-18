Rajan Shahi wants to make Diwali special for everyone this year

Producer-director Rajan Shahi, the man behind several popular TV shows, is all set to welcome Diwali on the sets and with his family!
However, this year, he has requested people to refrain from sending him gifts. Instead, he urges them to be kind to others and make everyone’s Diwali special. “May this Diwali be full of happiness, prosperity and peace for all of us. With full humility and respect, I would like to request you all not to shower your love through gifts. Instead give us your blessings, good wishes, prayers and regards,” he says.
His mother, Deepa Shahi, who is an integral part of his production house, adds, “I would request everyone to donate or help any charitable institution or the needy as it will mean the most to us and make this Diwali special for everyone. A gesture like this can brighten the lives and homes of the less fortunate families and individuals and make this festive season truly memorable. This is the true spirit of any festival. May there be happiness, prosperity and smiles in every home this festive season.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...