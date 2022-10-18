Rajan Shahi wants to make Diwali special for everyone this year

Producer-director Rajan Shahi, the man behind several popular TV shows, is all set to welcome Diwali on the sets and with his family!

However, this year, he has requested people to refrain from sending him gifts. Instead, he urges them to be kind to others and make everyone’s Diwali special. “May this Diwali be full of happiness, prosperity and peace for all of us. With full humility and respect, I would like to request you all not to shower your love through gifts. Instead give us your blessings, good wishes, prayers and regards,” he says.

His mother, Deepa Shahi, who is an integral part of his production house, adds, “I would request everyone to donate or help any charitable institution or the needy as it will mean the most to us and make this Diwali special for everyone. A gesture like this can brighten the lives and homes of the less fortunate families and individuals and make this festive season truly memorable. This is the true spirit of any festival. May there be happiness, prosperity and smiles in every home this festive season.”

#Diwali