Rajesh Shringarpure on the upcoming ‘Sati’ track in ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’

With the on-going track on Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai highlighting the issue of Sati, the show unfolds another crucial chapter of Ahilyabai Holkar’s life after the unfortunate death of Khanderao Holkar. Ahilyabai has been known for her numerous accomplishments and the abolition of Sati practice is one such decision.
When Khanderao was martyred in the battle of Kumher, Ahilyabai gave up all desires of living and decided to perform Sati. Malhar Rao Holkar had always been the strongest pillar of support for Ahilya. Being an open-minded person, Malhar stopped Ahilya from entering the pyre with his dead son Khanderao.
Rajesh Shringarpure said, “In those days, when Sati was one of the many orthodox practices. The concept of feminism was not even present in those days and, yet, this gesture shows that the thought of equality between man and woman was relevant even in that period of history. I feel proud to be portraying such a brilliant character.”
