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Home / Lifestyle / Rajinikanth's life story may get a film adaptation, reports say

Rajinikanth's life story may get a film adaptation, reports say

Buzz builds around a possible big-screen version of the superstar's autobiography, though nothing has been confirmed officially.

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:15 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Talk of a film based on Rajinikanth's autobiography has started circulating, even as the book itself remains unfinished. Reports suggest the actor has held informal discussions with people close to him about eventually adapting the project for cinema, though there has been no official word yet.

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The book, first revealed by his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, is expected to chart his journey from working as a bus conductor in Bengaluru to becoming one of Indian cinema's most enduring stars. Speaking to Galatta, Soundarya said, "For our dear Thalaiva, the man who paved his own way through hard work, Rajini sir has already begun writing his life history, beginning from his struggles as a bus conductor in Bengaluru to becoming a superstar in Kollywood." She added, "This autobiography will give insight into his journey and the effort he has put in for every single role and in his life...it will be a global sensation."

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Movies Singapore reported that a film adaptation was being explored, noting that the book would document Rajinikanth's personal life, career highlights and the setbacks he worked through over the years.

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Spanning nearly five decades, Rajinikanth's career has taken him across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada cinema, earning him a fan base that extends well beyond India. His body of work has also brought him some of the country's top civilian honours, among them the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Up next for the actor is Jailer 2 from director Nelson Dilipkumar, releasing in theatres worldwide on October 15, followed by Ashwath Marimuthu's Dharman.

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