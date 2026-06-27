Rajkumar Hirani: Munnabhai–Circuit was inspired by Ram–Hanuman

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has opened up about the enduring popularity of his Munnabhai franchise, saying the emotional bond between Munna and Circuit remains its core strength. He adds that the third installment will happen once a strong idea is locked, though fans may need to wait until the script truly clicks.

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Hirani made his directorial debut with Munnabhai MBBS (2003), followed by Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006), where Sanjay Dutt played Munna, an affable goon with a big heart, while Arshad Warsi portrayed his loyal companion Circuit. According to Hirani, the character of Circuit gained depth largely due to Warsi’s performance, which brought humour, spontaneity, and warmth to the role.

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The director explained that Circuit was designed as a symbol of unconditional loyalty, often compared to the Ram–Hanuman dynamic. “We thought of Circuit like Hanuman and Munna like Ram. He never questions him—if Bhai says it, he does it,” Hirani said, adding that the character also works like a “Sherlock and Watson” pairing, where Circuit completes Munna’s thoughts and actions.

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Warsi, meanwhile, said the character’s appeal lies in relatability. “Everybody wants a Circuit in their life. Even I want one,” he said, recalling his first impressions of Hirani’s storytelling style, which convinced him to take on the role.

Hirani also revealed that the casting journey of the film went through multiple changes before finalising Warsi. At different stages, actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Makrand Deshpande were considered for Munna and Circuit before the final combination came together. He admitted he was initially unsure about Warsi’s improvisational style, but was quickly won over after seeing how the actor added unique flavour to every scene, including quirky ad-libs that became iconic.

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The filmmaker said he remains deeply attached to the franchise and still hopes to return to it. “If you ask me, Munnabhai is the film I most want to do,” he said, adding that actor Sanjay Dutt continues to express eagerness for the sequel.

Over the years, multiple ideas such as Munna Bhai Chale America and Munna Bhai LLB were explored, but none have been finalised. Hirani says he has also involved other writers in the process and hopes the right story will eventually emerge.

Alongside this, Hirani also spoke about his upcoming OTT project Pritam and Pedro, marking a reunion with Arshad Warsi. The cybercrime comedy-thriller, directed by Avinash Arun, will also mark the acting debut of Hirani’s son Vir Hirani. The series is set to release on July 3 on JioHotstar.