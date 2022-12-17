Rajkumar Santoshi announces film Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh

Director Rajkumar Santoshi has completed the filming of his upcoming film, titled Gandhi Godse—Ek Yudh.

The filmmaker announced his upcoming venture through a video and also revealed the release date which happens to be Republic Day, 2023.

Keeping the cast under wraps, the video only has the clips of Santoshi’s previous successful films, Damini, Ghatak, Ghayal, Pukar, Lajja, Andaz Apna Apna, China Gate and others. And in the end, poster of Gandhi Godse — Ek Yudh appears.

The promo says, “The National Award-winning director of Damini, Ghatak and many more brings you the biggest war of ideologies, a historical film on a historic day, January 26, 2023, in cinemas.”

It is also believed that the film will mark the director’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi Bollywood debut. Tanisha Santoshi sharing the video on Instagram also wrote an emotional note for her father. It reads, “The ability of one man to be versatile enough to ace so many different genres still baffles me. A legendary filmmaker, an ever-evolving artiste and a person with a heart of gold. This one is going to be the most special.”